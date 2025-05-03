China sees 47.6-pct rise in NEV charging infrastructure facilities

The number of charging infrastructure facilities in China increased 47.6 percent year on year by the end of March 2025, as the country further expanded its charging infrastructure network for new energy vehicles (NEVs), according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The cumulative number of charging infrastructure facilities nationwide reached nearly 13.75 million at the end of March, Zhang Xing, an NEA official, said at a recent press conference.

This figure included 3.9 million public charging points for NEVs and 9.85 million private charging installations, he noted.

Highways now feature 38,000 charging points across 98 percent of service areas nationwide, while 13 provincial-level regions in the country have extended coverage to all townships, lifting the township-level penetration rate to 76.91 percent.

To bolster the integration of NEVs with power grids, the NEA, along with other departments, has launched pilot programs for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction in nine cities, including east China's Shanghai, and selected 30 bidirectional charging projects for validation, Zhang added.