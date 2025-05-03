﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

China sees 47.6-pct rise in NEV charging infrastructure facilities

Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2025-05-03       0
The number of charging infrastructure facilities in China increased 47.6 percent year on year by the end of March 2025.
Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2025-05-03       0

The number of charging infrastructure facilities in China increased 47.6 percent year on year by the end of March 2025, as the country further expanded its charging infrastructure network for new energy vehicles (NEVs), according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The cumulative number of charging infrastructure facilities nationwide reached nearly 13.75 million at the end of March, Zhang Xing, an NEA official, said at a recent press conference.

This figure included 3.9 million public charging points for NEVs and 9.85 million private charging installations, he noted.

Highways now feature 38,000 charging points across 98 percent of service areas nationwide, while 13 provincial-level regions in the country have extended coverage to all townships, lifting the township-level penetration rate to 76.91 percent.

To bolster the integration of NEVs with power grids, the NEA, along with other departments, has launched pilot programs for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction in nine cities, including east China's Shanghai, and selected 30 bidirectional charging projects for validation, Zhang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     