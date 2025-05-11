﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

China's passenger car sector sees much improved retail sales in April

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0
China's passenger car sector recorded a surge in retail sales in April as the country's policies to boost consumption continued to take effect.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0

China's passenger car sector recorded a surge in retail sales in April as the country's policies to boost consumption continued to take effect, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Sunday.

Retail sales of passenger cars in China grew by 14.5 percent year on year and reached about 1.76 million units last month, data from the CPCA shows.

This retail sales number is only slightly below the April 2018 peak of 1.81 million units — marking one of the highest April levels in recent years, the association noted.

Since the beginning of 2025, total retail sales of passenger cars have reached about 6.87 million units, representing year-on-year growth of 7.9 percent.

Fueled by policies to boost consumption, provinces and cities across the country have rolled out favorable policies for purchasing cars, the CPCA said.

Additionally, improved financial support and the launch of offline activities such as auto shows, have also helped China's auto market register a solid performance in April, the association said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     