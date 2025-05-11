China's passenger car sector sees much improved retail sales in April

China's passenger car sector recorded a surge in retail sales in April as the country's policies to boost consumption continued to take effect, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Sunday.

Retail sales of passenger cars in China grew by 14.5 percent year on year and reached about 1.76 million units last month, data from the CPCA shows.

This retail sales number is only slightly below the April 2018 peak of 1.81 million units — marking one of the highest April levels in recent years, the association noted.

Since the beginning of 2025, total retail sales of passenger cars have reached about 6.87 million units, representing year-on-year growth of 7.9 percent.

Fueled by policies to boost consumption, provinces and cities across the country have rolled out favorable policies for purchasing cars, the CPCA said.

Additionally, improved financial support and the launch of offline activities such as auto shows, have also helped China's auto market register a solid performance in April, the association said.