﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Chinese EV battery giant CATL aims to raise US$4b in Hong Kong IPO

AFP
  09:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
Chinese EV battery giant CATL aims to raise US$4 billion in its Hong Kong listing scheduled for May 20, said a statement filed to the bourse Monday.
AFP
  09:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

Chinese EV battery giant CATL aims to raise US$4 billion in its Hong Kong listing scheduled for May 20, said a statement filed to the bourse Monday, making it the largest IPO expected in the city so far this year.

A global leader in the sector, CATL produces more than a third of all electric vehicle (EV) batteries sold worldwide, working with major brands including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen.

The company is already listed in Shenzhen, and its plan for a secondary listing in Hong Kong was announced in a December filing with the stock exchange.

According to a prospectus filed Monday, CATL will offer approximately 117.9 million units priced at up to HK$263 per share (US$33.8) for total expected proceeds of HK$31.01 billion.

Founded in 2011 in the eastern Chinese city of Ningde, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) was initially propelled to success by rapid growth in the domestic market.

CATL posted solid performances, with its net profit jumping 32.9 percent in the first quarter.

Funds raised from a secondary listing could be used to accelerate CATL's overseas expansion, particularly in Europe.

The battery giant is building its second factory on the continent in Hungary after launching its first in Germany in January 2023.

In December, CATL announced that it would work with automotive giant Stellantis on a US$4.3 billion factory to make EV batteries in Spain, with production slated to begin by the end of 2026.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Ningde
Shenzhen
Mercedes-Benz
BMW
Tesla
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     