Culture-driven innovation behind giant NEV manufacturer

In south China's Shenzhen, people from across the country are often seen lining up to visit the headquarters of BYD Company Limited. As the world's top-selling new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer in 2024, BYD not only displays its impressive electric vehicles but also offers a glimpse into its "enigmatic" cultural elements.

Many of its car models incorporate traditional Chinese elements. Some bear distinctively Chinese names such as "Han" and "Tang," which are inspired by the two glorious ancient Chinese dynasties. One of the company's sub-brand logos is inspired by the ancient oracle bone script character for "electricity."

"We don't change these features when selling overseas, because they are Chinese-made cars. Buyers also appreciate them as they bring with them the charm of Eastern civilization," said a BYD representative.

BYD was founded in 1994. In 2022, the company's operating revenue exceeded 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion US dollars) for the first time. Last year, the company sold over 4.27 million NEVs.

"Within the company, there has been an unwavering belief from the chairman to employees that to improve global ecology and benefit humanity, we must embrace green energy. This belief aligns with China's philosophy of harmony between man and nature," he said.

A visitor at the headquarters shared a similar sentiment, telling Xinhua that in China, it's common for several generations to live together. When traveling, elderly family members often prefer to sit in the back seat, and BYD's newly launched business vehicle thoughtfully caters to this aspect of Chinese family values, she said.

An "engineer culture" is also a hallmark of BYD. As the representative put it, it means "focusing on solving real problems based on real-world situations." Such a culture is further enriched through broad interaction and exchange with diverse segments of society, drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu himself is an engineer. To address urban traffic congestion, he envisioned a new energy-based rail system called "SkyShuttle," which costs much less than building a subway system and is already operating in several cities.

The company currently employs more than 120,000 research and development (R&D) personnel and holds over 59,000 patent applications, mastering a number of core technologies across the NEV industrial chain. The new generation of its independently developed "blade battery" can ensure a driving range of 1,000 kilometers and boasts strong fire resistance.

Previously, BYD had invited 11 Chinese science fiction writers to its headquarters to brainstorm with engineers. The result of that experience, a sci-fi short story collection titled "The Dream Builders," was published earlier this month. It envisions the future of human transportation.

"The spirit of the engineer is like the divine spark of creation in science fiction. As a sci-fi writer, I feel privileged to witness this transformative force," said sci-fi author Wanxiangfengnian.

"We saw that BYD's team is young, vibrant, and full of upward momentum. They have R&D in their blood, and the perseverance they've shown over time is incredibly touching," said Ji Shaoting, head of the sci-fi agency Future Affairs Administration.

"This is the secret behind the success of China's smart manufacturing," she said.