NEV cooperation among RCEP members fuels green development

From new energy vehicles (NEVs) to shared visions of a greener future, low-carbon development brought China and its fellow Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member states closer together at a recent dialogue in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

The dialogue was focused on NEVs and advanced photovoltaic industrial and supply chains, and spotlighted the growing resolve of participating countries to transform mobility and advance sustainable development.

It was a key part of the 2025 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum, which ran from June 4 to 6 and brought together approximately 300 delegates from all 15 RCEP member states. The forum yielded 27 cooperation deals spanning trade, technology and sister-city ties.

Under the RCEP framework, a number of joint projects were unveiled and signed during the event, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability and deeper regional collaboration.

As protectionism and unilateralism continue to challenge global supply chains, the electric vehicle industry is facing increasing uncertainty.

Against this backdrop and as the world's largest free trade agreement by population and trade volume, the RCEP is emerging as a stabilizing force, bringing greater certainty to the global economy. This perspective was echoed by many forum participants.

Under the RCEP framework, NEV cooperation between member states is gaining strong momentum. In May, PT SGMW Motor Indonesia (Wuling) celebrated the production of its 3-millionth electric vehicle globally, and has manufactured 40,000 units at its plant in Cikarang, West Java. Geely reached a key milestone with the trial production of its EX5 model at its factory in Purwakarta, Indonesia, which is set to begin mass production in the third quarter.