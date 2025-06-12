Israel chooses 2 Chinese hybrid models for gov't vehicle fleet

The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced in a statement on Thursday that it had selected hybrid models from seven automakers to supply vehicles for the country's government fleet.

Among them is China's MG Motor, which will provide two subcompact crossover SUVs: the MG ZS Hybrid+ and the MG HS plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The other selected automakers include Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, and Dacia, according to the ministry's statement.

The Israeli government's fleet, comprising approximately 15,000 vehicles, serves the police, fire department, prison service, ministries, local authorities, state-owned companies, and other entities.

This move is part of the Israeli government's broader strategy to transition its fleet to alternative propulsion vehicles.

The initiative aims to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, decrease air pollution, and enhance energy efficiency within the public sector.

Additionally, a new bidding process for electric vehicles is expected to begin in the coming weeks as part of the government's ongoing shift toward greener, more sustainable transportation options, according to the statement.