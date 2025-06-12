﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Israel chooses 2 Chinese hybrid models for gov't vehicle fleet

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced in a statement on Thursday that it had selected hybrid models from seven automakers to supply vehicles for the country's government fleet.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0

The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced in a statement on Thursday that it had selected hybrid models from seven automakers to supply vehicles for the country's government fleet.

Among them is China's MG Motor, which will provide two subcompact crossover SUVs: the MG ZS Hybrid+ and the MG HS plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The other selected automakers include Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, and Dacia, according to the ministry's statement.

The Israeli government's fleet, comprising approximately 15,000 vehicles, serves the police, fire department, prison service, ministries, local authorities, state-owned companies, and other entities.

This move is part of the Israeli government's broader strategy to transition its fleet to alternative propulsion vehicles.

The initiative aims to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, decrease air pollution, and enhance energy efficiency within the public sector.

Additionally, a new bidding process for electric vehicles is expected to begin in the coming weeks as part of the government's ongoing shift toward greener, more sustainable transportation options, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Kia
Hyundai
Nissan
Toyota
Renault
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     