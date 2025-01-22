Biopharma giant MSD says it stands ready to pursue new approaches to advance public health in China after its GARDASIL vaccine received expanded approval for males, the first such indication in the country.

Anna Van Acker, senior vice president of MSD and president of MSD in China, said she feels the excitement from the new approval which marks a significant step in improving public health for both men and women.

The Human Papillomavirus is a common cause for cervical cancer in women. But it also increases the risk of genital warts and several types of cancers among men.

In 2017, MSD gained approval for GARDASIL in China, followed by GARDASIL 9, and also the expansion of the indications over the next few years. "Since then we have protected more than 50 million women and girls," said Van Acker.

As of January 2025, Gardasil 9 is the only nine-valent HPV vaccine that meets the four WHO evaluation standards including immunogenicity, effectiveness, efficacy and safety.

Its effectiveness evidence covers the entire course of cervical cancer and can provide full protection and it’s the only nine-valent HPV vaccine that has achieved the gold standard for effectiveness in clinical trials.

The nine-valent HPV vaccine (derived from saccharomyces cerevisiae) has shown good safety in real-world monitoring after its launch in China and abroad. By the end of 2024, nearly 300 million doses of Gardasil 9 has been administered worldwide.

The nine-valent HPV vaccine has sufficient clinical research evidence and has also been verified by real-world vaccination for nearly 10 years and several domestic HPV vaccines are using the nine-valent HPV vaccine (derived from saccharomyces cerevisiae) as a control vaccine.

In an interview in Shanghai earlier this month, she also highlighted the urgency following the the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)'s approval of the vaccine for males in China.

"It's a very efficient and safe way to make sure now that we don't only protect females, but also males. The new indication is the first of its kind in China, and we feel very excited about that."

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common form of tumor among women worldwide, with the disease claiming the lives of almost 350,000 women in 2022, according to the World Health Organization.

And thousands of men and women also die every year of other HPV- associated cancers, including those of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx.