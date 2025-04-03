German pharma giant upbeat on China market, talks up innovation environment

German pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim said China remains a market of continued interest and would keep up the efforts to introduce innovative medicines and treatment options to the country.

“This year marks our 30th anniversary of presence in the market, and that number itself shows our long-term commitment also in the market,” said Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim.

“We have seen clear signal by the Chinese government to welcome foreign direct investment and it continues to open doors to investment. At the same time China has put innovation especially in the context of human health into the core strategic pillars of its five-year plan,” he noted.

He made the comments while sharing the group’s financial results for 2024 on April 2 and it expects steady progress in new research and development initiatives and new medicine launches in the coming years.

“Another important sign is the increasing rigorous of protection against intellectual property rights in China, and we certainly need to be present in China where innovation is happening locally,” he added.

In the next five years, the company expects to receive over 25 new regulatory approvals for new medicines and new indications for existing ones in China in the Human Pharma area.

"As our current pipeline continues to mature and more products come closer to a potential market introduction, we have entered a pivotal phase of high investments, to bring these new innovations to patients," Von Baumbach noted.