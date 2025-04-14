MSD's HPV vaccine approved for use in males

Biopharma giant MSD has received approval for its nine-valent HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine for use in males aged between 16 and 26.

The approval from the National Medical Products Administration on Monday makes Gardasil9 the first and only nine-valent HPV vaccine approved for use in both males and females in China, indicating the starting of the "gender-neutral prevention" stage against HPV-related cancers and diseases.

It also marks a further step from the approval in January of the company's four-valent vaccine for males in China, the first such indication in the country, allowing men more vaccination options.

The four-valent shots are already available at health-care facilities in dozens of domestic cities for eligible men.