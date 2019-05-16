Biz / Company

Smartphone brand targets domestic market

Zhu Shenshen
  18:35 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
After rapid expansion overseas, China's Realme introduces new models at home to compete with offerings from Xiaomi and Huawei.
Zhu Shenshen
  18:35 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0

Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand that targets overseas markets, is now introducing models at home.

The company's domestic debut will trigger a new battle in a fiercely competitive market, especially in the 1,000 to 2,000 yuan (US$145-290) price range, with against Xiaomi and Huawei, according to industry insiders.

Realme shares tech and supply chain systems with Oppo, both having the same parent company. The brand made its debut in India, followed by expansion in countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Egypt. It has more than 7 million users globally. 

Realme has seen rapid growth in overseas markets, becoming the No. 4 brand in India by the end of last year, according to researcher Counterpoint. 

“We are often asked whether there are still opportunities in China. The answer is yes,” Sky Li, Realme's CEO, said at a product release ceremony in Beijing. 

Realme's phones, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a 48-mega-pixel camera and pop-up selfie camera, cost from 1,199 to 1,799 yuan, putting them in competition with Xiaomi’s Redmi and Huawei’s Honor models.

Source: SHINE
