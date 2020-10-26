Pandora to continue partnership with UNICEF

Since 2019, the partnership has funded learning, skills development and charity activities in China, Burundi, Nepal, Guatemala and Serbia.

Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora recently announced continued commitment to its partnership with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.

The two sides will collaborate to reach more than 10 million children and young people, and provide them with opportunities to learn and find work in the future.

Since 2019, the partnership has funded learning, skills development and charity activities in China, Burundi, Nepal, Guatemala and Serbia. The partnership is also raising funds for UNICEF’s global humanitarian work around the world to ensure that every child survives and thrives.

“All children have the potential to become leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Gary Stahl, an official with UNICEF. “Thanks to the partnership, we can expand our work around the world to keep children learning and provide young people with the skills they need to become active citizens.”

Pandora also launched its new World Children’s Day charm, a limited-edition globe-shaped set. From each sale, US$15 will be donated to UNICEF.