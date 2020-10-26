Biz / Company

Leadyo Shanghai approved for STAR board IPO

Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  11:46 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
The IPO of Jiading-based Leadyo (Shanghai) IC Testing Co on the STAR board is approved.
Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  11:46 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0

The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved the initial public offering of Leadyo (Shanghai) IC Testing Co Ltd on the STAR board, the second Jiading enterprise in the integrated circuit industry to list after Shanghai Simgui Technology Co.

The company aims to raise 560 million yuan (US$83.8 million) to build a new factory and add 100 sets of integrated circuit testing equipment.

The IC industry chain grew 5 percent year on year in the first half year despite the novel coronavirus. Although Leadyo’s annual output value is not high compared with the world’s leading enterprises, it has developed into the largest third-party IC testing chip service provider in China.

The company has grown vigorously over the past four years in Jiading Industrial Zone.

When Leadyo set its base in the Jiading Industrial Zone, the enterprise was seeking growth and eager to expand the production. However, the company faced problems with land acquisition and construction. The zone freed up 3,000-square-meter space for Leadyo’s development.

“The reason why we settled here is that Jiading has gathered the main customer groups in the Yangtze River Delta region, while the district owns a National Intelligent Sensor Innovation Center. Many chip companies will take shape here in the future, which will build a good ecosystem for the industry chain,” said Zhang Yifeng, the company’s general manager. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     