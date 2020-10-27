Biz / Company

Hotel group confident in its China future

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Hilton executive says the rapid increase in the number of China's middle-class travelers could see exponential growth for the brand over the next couple of years.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Hotel group confident in its China future

Hilton Garden Inn is seeking exponential growth in China over the next couple of years amid the rapid increase of middle-class travelers, a senior executive told the brand's annual roadshow in Shanghai on Tuesday.

By 2025, Hilton Garden Inn will have more than 200 hotels in China with over 500 in development, compared with 24 and over 70, respectively, at present, said Qian Jin, area president, Hilton China and Mongolia.

"Hilton remains confident in its optimistic belief in the China market,” Qian said. "While facing a new landscape in the post-pandemic era, Hilton will stick to its five strategic pillars to achieve its goal to manage 1,000 hotels in China by 2025 and the growth of Hilton Garden Inn is a testament to that commitment."

Hilton Garden Inn entered the China market in 2014 with the opening of its first hotel in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province. It has been on a fast track to recovery across the country following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Its average occupancy rate has exceeded 70 percent in recent months and the average revenue per room during the National Day holidays was up by high single digits from same period a year ago, the company said.

During the roadshow, Hilton signed management contracts with several owners for a total of 15 Hilton Garden Inn hotels in more than 10 cities around the country including Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanchang, Wuhan, Chengdu, Shaoxing and Yangzhou.

Globally, Hilton Garden Inn is present in 49 countries with about 1,200 properties, including supply and pipeline.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Hilton
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     