Biz / Company

BASF increases investment in Pudong site

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The world's largest chemical producer opens its first Asian UL laboratory on the site of its Asian headquarters and upgrades a product development lab. 
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
BASF increases investment in Pudong site
Ti Gong

Ingrid Martin, director R&D performance materials Asia Pacific, BASF (left) and Desmond Long, vice president, business management, performance materials China, at the unveiling of its first Asian UL laboratory.

BASF SE has increased investment in its Pudong site, its Asian headquarters, by opening its first Asian UL laboratory there and upgrading another product development lab.

A UL lab is one recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety certification company headquartered in Illinois and an authority in testing the safety and quality of plastic products. 

Such lab can cut down the time needed to launch new products.

BASF’s UL lab was part of an acquisition from Solvay, a Belgian chemical company earlier this year.

BASF paid Solvay 13 billion euro to acquire its polyamide (PA) business. Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in the automotive industry, construction, electric appliances, furniture, shoes and clothing.

Desmond Long, vice president of business management, performance materials China, said: “50 percent of our sales of polyamides are from the Chinese market, and we are constantly improving our capacity to provide more quality products to the market.”

The newly upgraded product development lab combines BASF’s former research facilities and those acquired from Solvay, which also enhances BASF’s ability in producing polyamides.

BASF SE is a German multinational and the largest chemical producer in the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
BASF
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     