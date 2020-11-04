BASF increases investment in Pudong site

The world's largest chemical producer opens its first Asian UL laboratory on the site of its Asian headquarters and upgrades a product development lab.

Ti Gong

BASF SE has increased investment in its Pudong site, its Asian headquarters, by opening its first Asian UL laboratory there and upgrading another product development lab.

A UL lab is one recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety certification company headquartered in Illinois and an authority in testing the safety and quality of plastic products.

Such lab can cut down the time needed to launch new products.

BASF’s UL lab was part of an acquisition from Solvay, a Belgian chemical company earlier this year.

BASF paid Solvay 13 billion euro to acquire its polyamide (PA) business. Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in the automotive industry, construction, electric appliances, furniture, shoes and clothing.

Desmond Long, vice president of business management, performance materials China, said: “50 percent of our sales of polyamides are from the Chinese market, and we are constantly improving our capacity to provide more quality products to the market.”

The newly upgraded product development lab combines BASF’s former research facilities and those acquired from Solvay, which also enhances BASF’s ability in producing polyamides.

BASF SE is a German multinational and the largest chemical producer in the world.