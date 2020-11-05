Roche displays new technologies at import expo

Biz / Company

SHINE
  09:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
Roche Diagnostics and Roche Pharmaceuticals will bring their comprehensive solutions in disease diagnosis and personalized health care to the China International Import Expo.
Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China

Roche Diagnostics and Roche Pharmaceuticals will bring their comprehensive solutions in disease diagnosis and personalized health care to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the third consecutive year. In the public health and epidemic prevention section newly set for the expo this year, diagnostic solutions to fighting against COVID-19 will be displayed by the company.

“That the expo has been successfully organized amid the ongoing global pandemic not only demonstrates China’s high-level capability for epidemic prevention and control to the world, but also shows its determination to aid in the global economic recovery,” said Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China. “We look forward to seeking more diversified cooperation through this event and accelerating the launch of innovative health-care solutions in China to realize our commitment to the wellbeing of Chinese patients and the Healthy China 2030 blueprint.”

Performed on blood, tissue or other patient samples, in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) is a critical source of objective information for improved disease management and patient care, which is the key to clinical decision. As one of the leading companies in this area, Roche Diagnostics could provide the diagnostics solutions spanning the entire healthcare value chain and could meet the needs of different types of laboratories. The company also strives to help medical institutions improve testing efficiency and optimize patients’ diagnosis and treatment experience.

The cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer improves the company’s coagulation pipeline in China.

Integrated laboratory solutions lead the future of the industry

At this year’s CIIE, cutting-edge diagnostic products and solutions, including MyLab+ future laboratory management, cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer, cobas e 801 module and CCM (cobas® connection modules) laboratory automation solutions will be showcased.

Among them, the newly launched cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer improves the company’s coagulation pipeline in China. With the intelligent Walk Away Reagent Management, the analyzer is capable of fully automated and scheduled reagent reconstitution — the ultimate enabler of continuous operation. This innovative and convenient concept reduces risks of user error, and ensures the optimized use and high quality of reagents.

In the future, the company will support to build integrated laboratory including coagulation, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and other analyzers. With the lean and digitalization transformation, the company aims to support the future development of Chinese laboratories, thus benefiting more Chinese patients.

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) assay supports clinicians to identify patients who are most likely to respond to specific therapies.

Pathological diagnosis supports personalized health care

Personalized health care begins with precision diagnosis. Tumor immunotherapy has triggered heated discussion these years. The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) assay exhibited by Roche Diagnostics supports clinicians to identify patients who are most likely to respond to specific therapies and make timely diagnostic decisions. It can be associated with four mainstream immunotherapy drugs in terms of non-small cell lung cancer1 and urothelial cancer.

In tumor diagnosis, pathology is known as the “gold standard,” involving complicated detection steps such as sectioning and staining, and plays the key role in the final judgment of the disease. In recent years, the development of digital pathology has also provided support for the quality and efficiency of pathological diagnosis, which can effectively save the labor and time costs of pathological diagnosis. Roche Diagnostics is also constantly exploring in this field. It is hoped that through digital applications, pathologists can break through time and geographical limitations, make diagnosis possible anytime and anywhere, and make high-quality pathological diagnosis resources accessible in more areas.

The cobas 6800 System can be used to perform the cobas® SARS-CoV-2 test. 

Quick response to fight against COVID-19

During the expo, a 10,000-square-meter section for public health and epidemic prevention will reside inside the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products Exhibition Hall, showcasing cutting-edge products used in COVID-19 treatments, protective equipment and test kits.

Roche Diagnostics has actively supported the fight against the coronavirus with its advanced detection technology. Almost 12 diagnostic solutions have been developed, including cobas® SARS-CoV-2 test and Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test.

Various platforms will be showcased at CIIE including Roche’s cobas 6800 System which can be used to perform the cobas® SARS-CoV-2 test. The cobas 6800 System offers improved operating efficiency, flexibility and fastest time-to-results with the highest throughput providing up to 96 results in about three hours. The highly integrated automation of the system can not only reduce the labor intensity of healthcare professionals, but also ensure their safety.

The Chinese government has been promoting a “dual circulation” development pattern in which domestic and foreign markets complement and reinforce each another, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

This year’s CIIE is an important window for creating and developing foreign-funded enterprises in China in the post-pandemic era. As a key part of Roche Group’s global strategy, Roche Diagnostics will continue to bring more innovative technologies through the Expo to meet the needs of Chinese patients.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of Roche Diagnostics’ entry into China,” said Yiu. “Over the years, we have firmly rooted our presence in China with a commitment to grow together with the country and its healthcare business.

“In a post-pandemic world, we will stand with firm confidence in the Chinese market and create new development opportunities for the welfare of local patients.”

• The indication for NSCLM of VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) has not been approved in China.

• COVID-19-related tests have not been approved in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
