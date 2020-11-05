Otis takes elevator technology, service quality to new heights

World-leading elevator manufacturer and service provider Otis is showcasing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions as well as smart elevator systems and services.

Participating in this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the first time, world-leading elevator manufacturer and service provider Otis is showcasing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions as well as smart elevator systems and services.

Under the theme of “The Future Passenger Experience,” the exhibition underscores Otis’ vision of giving people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster and smarter world.

“China represents a critical part of our global footprint and the largest elevator new equipment market in the world,” said Otis President Judy Marks. “As China moves at full speed to build its new digital infrastructure, Otis is investing in the technology and developing innovative products and services to support our customers and passengers in a modern, connected world.”

Otis China President Perry Zheng added: “Otis is committed to supporting China’s new digital infrastructure, helping to stimulate economic growth, and provide benefits to residents and businesses across the country. Otis has been delivering products and services to China since 1984, our elevators and escalators serve as key vertical transport links to safely and seamlessly connect people to the places they need to go.”

Last year Otis completed its largest modernization project in China and revitalized one of the world’s most famous iconic landmarks, the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower. Opened in 1994, the tower is a 468-meter-high sightseeing attraction with 14 Otis elevators that welcomes more than 5 million visitors every year.

In 2017, Otis started to modernize the tower’s elevators to expand their passenger-handling capacity. Three sightseeing elevators were upgraded, a new inclined elevator was added and provides an exciting experience for visitors. Installing an elevator shaft in a 60-degree inclined tunnel is challenging work, also the first Otis elevator of its kind in China.

To ensure smooth execution, the project team, comprised of local and international Otis experts, worked day and night for two months to complete the complex installation.

“Elevator modernization adds value by improving capacity, performance and efficiency, as well as a potential new source of revenue. For this project, we went even further to help this world-famous landmark deliver a new experience to visitors attracted by one of the best views in Shanghai,” Zheng said.

“Otis is proud to bring innovative technologies and deep technical expertise to continue to support Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower for long-term success.”

Now Otis is expanding its portfolio of digital technology to develop faster, smarter elevators, escalators and service solutions that advance the future passenger experience and support smart city development.

Highlights of Otis’ CIIE exhibition

Autonomous service robots seamlessly interact with Otis elevators via the cloud, making robots more viable for use in hospitals, hotels, offices and residential buildings. Robots can move freely between floors without human support, providing automated and contactless delivery, pick-up and visitor reception services to enhance the customer experience, offer safe solutions and improve productivity for employees. Many hospitals, hotels and commercial buildings in China’s largest cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou have already deployed and integrated service robots into their facilities.



Activated by capacitive sensing or hand gesture, Otis’ no-contact elevator call buttons give passengers a convenient way to interact with the elevator with better wellness assurance. This new solution complements Otis’ proven eCall technology, which allows passengers to call an elevator via an app on their mobile device.

Otis uses IoT technology to enable wireless communication between elevators and the control/duty room. If a passenger becomes trapped in an elevator, the emergency button inside the elevator cab can easily connect them to the control/duty room. The Otis wireless communication solution reduces costs, requires no cabling, shortens installation time and is easy to inspect. Additionally, emergency calls can be rerouted to an Otis hotline number over the 4G/5G network when the control room is not staffed, providing a rapid response to the entrapped passenger.

Otis developed an IoT-based device to detect water in the elevator pit and proactively and safely let passengers exit the elevator at the nearest floor prior to shut down. If water in the pit reaches a certain level, a voice alert will be issued via the elevator control panel telling passengers to exit when the elevator automatically stops at the next floor. The elevator is then suspended from service and an engineer is alerted to fix the problem.

In addition to its robust portfolio of digital service solutions for elevators, Otis is now extending IoT service maintenance to escalators, which play a pivotal role in moving people in public facilities such as metro stations and airports.

Using IoT technologies and big data analytics, the Otis IoT Solution is an end-to-end digital platform that connects elevator and escalator systems, Otis field professionals, property managers and regulatory authorities. It empowers field technicians to make faster and more informed decisions that improve maintenance quality and reduce system downtime. Real-time interfaces with building owners and managers, as well as regulatory authorities, enable all stakeholders to monitor elevator and escalator operating data anytime, anywhere.

Otis has established digital interfaces with regulatory authorities in 10 key cities, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Hangzhou. The infrastructure will continue to expand to new cities and customer installations across China.