SF Airlines launches Wuhan-Frankfurt air cargo route

SF Airlines, China's leading air cargo carrier, on Thursday opened a new international cargo route linking central China's Wuhan and Germany's Frankfurt, the cargo airline announced.

The Wuhan-Frankfurt route is the fourth China-Europe air cargo route of SF Airlines. It is also the airline's third international route starting from Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, said SF Airlines.

This new cargo airline will use the B747-400 all-cargo freighter, with a cargo capacity of up to 110 tons. In the initial period, it will mainly serve air cargo transport of e-commerce parcels, textile products, auto parts, and large mechanical equipment.

The Wuhan-Frankfurt route will help both cities make full use of their geographical and industrial advantages, facilitating the China-Europe commerce circulation and the socio-economic development of Wuhan. It will also help improve China's international air logistics supply chain, said the cargo airline.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express, operates a total of 60 all-cargo freighters on its global air cargo service network.