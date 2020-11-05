Bayer in the spotlight at CIIE with "Health for All, Hunger for None"

Focusing on "Health for all, Hunger for none," Bayer will highlight its competitiveness in the healthcare and agriculture fields via a series of exhibits and activities at CIIE.

With the opening of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), life science company Bayer will make an appearance for the third time.



As a member of the CIIE Exhibitors’ Alliance, Bayer increased its engagement this year, with double booth area from previous exhibitions. The size of the exhibition area for Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products is also larger this year.

Focusing on the new corporate vision “Health for all, Hunger for none,” Bayer will demonstrate its core competitiveness in the healthcare and agriculture fields through a series of exhibits and activities. In addition, Bayer will have an independent booth in the Public Health and Epidemic Prevention Zone this year to showcase how Bayer has contributed to the fight against COVID-19, and supported China’s public health and epidemic prevention capacities.

“The successful opening of the third CIIE as scheduled demonstrates China’s determination to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, while convincing Bayer that the long-term positive trend of China’s economy will not change and the Chinese market still has huge potential and broad developmental prospects,” said Wei Jiang, executive vice president and president, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Region China & APAC; president, Bayer Group China. “The ‘new normal’ brought about by COVID-19 made healthcare and food security particularly critical. Bayer will actively fulfill its corporate social responsibility and play a leading role in the industry to bring more innovative products and solutions. In the future, Bayer will continue to work hand in hand with more Chinese partners and continue to contribute to important strategies such as ‘Healthy China’ and ‘Rural Revitalization’ in order to empower the Chinese people to have better lives.”

Bayer has five separate healthcare areas: cancer, chronic diseases, women’s health, nutrition and digestive health. Behind these areas are five key approaches: accelerating research and developments, fostering partnerships, empowering precision diagnosis, advancing Internet+ Healthcare and raising the health literacy of the general public.

For agriculture, Bayer will showcase its major practices — seeds, crop protection, digital and precision agriculture, farmer education, safe use of pesticides, safe and quality staple food, and fruits & vegetables — to help China realize its ambitious goal of “Rural Revitalization.”

Bayer will also present medical solutions covering prevention, diagnosis, mitigation and treatment, as well as innovative, efficient and environmentally friendly integrated agricultural solutions.

The innovative drug Xofigo® will make its debut in China, bringing Bayer into the field of prostate cancer treatment in the country. With many factors such as an ageing population and massive changes in people’s lifestyles, the incidence of prostate cancer in China has been rising rapidly in recent years. In August, Xofigo® was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration. The drug is a Targeted Alpha Therapy that can bring multiple benefits to prostate cancer patients with its novel action mechanism.

Bayer will also introduce the world’s first intelligent MRI injection system, MRXperion. A revolutionary contrast-enhanced MRI injection system, its unique intelligent platform fills the gap in the automation of contrast-enhanced MRI diagnostic procedures, making it possible to provide patients with personalized medical services. In addition, the optimization of clinical operations brought about by this intelligent platform can greatly reduce COVID-19 infections while improving the protection of medical workers and patients.

Another product Bayer will introduce is ONE A DAY® compound plant stress-relieving and deep-sleep tablets, rich in natural plant ingredients and melatonin-free to meet the needs of Chinese consumers. ONE A DAY® is made from four natural plant essences and doesn’t induce drowsiness or dependence. It’s clinically proven to relieve anxiety and improve sleep quality after seven days.

In the field of agriculture, innovative, efficient and environmentally friendly integrated agricultural solutions will also be a highlight of Bayer’s booth. Bayer will introduce three new crop protection products, including Serenade®, the first biofertilizer introduced to China by a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary in China, the new-generation patented bisamide insecticide Vagygo® and the patented fungicide Luna Tranquility®. Seminis Vegetable, an affiliate of Bayer Crop Science, will also introduce a new broccoli variety, Misius®, which can be harvested multiple times with high yield and high profit for farmers. In addition, Bayer’s Environmental Science unit will present the Rodent Management System, consisting of environmentally friendly, low-toxicity rodent control products.

During the expo, Bayer’s booth will conduct signing events with domestic companies. Together with Sinopharm Group, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding, Sirio Pharma, and Wecare Biotechnology, concrete actions will be taken to inject more vitality into China’s pharmaceutical industry.

Bayer Crop Science will showcase the highlights of the “Bayer Much More Rice” technical experiment and demonstration in Shanghai, jointly implemented with the National Agricultural Technology Extension Center. At the same time, Bayer will announce crop relief to 200,000 Chinese farmers in Hubei Province affected by the pandemic.

Lastly, Bayer will host a series of digital interactive activities, such as health science popularization, virtual farm experiences and quiz sessions.