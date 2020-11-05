Amorepacific returns to CIIE with 'Asian beauty' concept, hundreds of top products

With an expanded showroom and a bevy of top brands, the cosmetics and beauty giant is reaffirming its commitment to the local market.

South Korean company Amorepacific is taking part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for a third time this year, this time under the theme of “Asian Beauty Blooms in China.”



The world’s leading beauty firm will showcase nearly 600 products under 10 brands in Hall 6.1 B4-01 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center. As evidence of its commitment to the local market, the size of the Amorepacific showroom is double from last year’s.

Amorepacific President Saehong Ahn described the import expo a perfect platform of great meanings for companies in the beauty industry.

“As an international event held against the background of COVID-19, this year’s CIIE not only creates a valuable conduit for communication in the beauty industry, but also enables beauty companies around the world to feel the pulse of the Chinese market and the fashion here,” Ahn said. “Amorepacific attaches great importance to the expo, and is committed to showcasing its unique philosophy of beauty, strong capability of innovation and good sense of fashion to Chinese consumers through the event.”

Amorepacific China President Charles Kao said: “After a successful presence in the previous two expos, we find the grand event a perfect platform to communicate and showcase our philosophy and products.”

Going further from its former experiences, Amorepacific attempts to stage a more inspiring image at this CIIE through sub-themes of “Wisdom Creates Beauty,”“Beauty Shines” and “Harmony and Nature.” They symbolize the company’s philosophy of combining traditional Asian wisdom and innovative technologies to offer timeless and ageless beauty for all.

Ten of its well-known brands — Sulwhasoo, LANEIGE, innisfree, Mamonde, HERA, IOPE, primera, SIENU, Ryo and Mise en Scene — will get assembled to present a colorful feast for Chinese consumers.

Brand strengths



Sulwhasoo, a pioneering skincare brand created in 1966 that best represents the group’s experience in ginseng research, will unveil its signature Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum at the import expo. The resilience-boosting serum can secure skin firmness with Ginsenomics and triple micro-targeting technology to replenish, support and strengthen skin.



LANEIGE, a young skin expert, will present its Perfect Renew Youth Regenerator this year. The magic purple bottle offers relief for signs of early skin aging via its seven-day intensive essence with Glyco-Miracle technology — a combination of Energy Glyco, the source of skin energy, and Tri-Peptide, the skin firming main ingredient. As a brand boasting originality, devotion and engagement, it not only brings new products, but also showcases its tailored interactive devices with compact design.

SIENU, a luxury skincare brand for the high-end market, makes its debut in China. It has created the latest advance in skincare science with the Time Force Anti-Aging Care with Epiactive Technology, which combines the hidden efficacies of Asia’s mysterious and noble plants with the base materials of several precious gemstones to create a potent skincare solution. Many of its best-selling products will be presented at the expo for a fresh start in the market.

There will also be innisfree’s Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule, Mamonde’s Age Control Power Lift Eye Cream, IPOE’s Stem III Ampoule and HERA’s Black foundation, all of which demonstrate the idea of “Asian Beauty” which finds harmony based on deep understanding of nature and humanity.

Tech-powered innovation



One highlight of Amorepacific at this year’s CIIE is the China debut of Smart Mirror, an augmented reality (AR) mirror that can test, analyze and evaluate people’s skin. The mirror can recommend products based on skin texture after taking a photograph of the user’s face. It can address skin concerns such as blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. Customers are then shown a computer-generated image of what they look like wearing a range of foundations, lipsticks and eye products. The AR-supported mirror played a positive role during the fight against COVID-19 in South Korea as it allows retailers to remove product testers and in-store make-up services, thus reducing physical contact and the risk of contamination.



Global premium herbal haircare brand Ryo will present an intelligent scalp health assessment machine, which can offer tailor-made solutions for haircare based on precision evaluation of scale sensitiveness, hair density, dryness and toughness. It has been hailed as a tool to redefine the management of hair and scalp health.

Bundles of fun

Digitalization is a key strategy for Amorepacific to attract younger generation of consumers. During the expo, it will present multiple livestreaming programs and make the exhibition space an area for people to pose for photos and share with their friends.



At the same time, there will be cosmetics shows presented by makeup artists from both China and South Korea to give people a taste of the latest industry fashions.

Since its foundation in 1945 in South Korea, Amorepacific has led beauty fashion in Asia and has grown into a global company with over 20 cosmetics, personal care and healthcare brands.

As a leading cosmetics company, Amorepacific has a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of “Asian Beauty” to global customers.

Amorepacific entered China in 1992. Over the past 28 years, Amorepacific has continued its journey in China, creating a “more beautiful world” for customers, the environment and society.

“We have been taking part in the CIIE for three consecutive years, and we value the event as a great opportunity,” said Kao. “On the back of the CIIE is the huge Chinese market, which is full of vitality and energy. We have been here for close to three decades, and we will move steadily forward in the future.”

In 2019, Amorepacific achieved much better-than-expected sales thanks to the spillover effects of the CIIE. During Singles Day, its online revenue rose 62 percent from the same period last year, while more than 2.6 million people became new customers.

This year, Amorepacific has been actively coping with challenges brought by the COVID-19. With a successful digital strategy and rapid cultivation of livestreaming professionals, its luxury unit has seen its online sales grow by 80 percent in China market in the third quarter.

In China, Amorepacific listens carefully to the needs of Chinese consumers and fulfills its commitment to the environment and society throughout the entire product life cycle. Amorepacific runs various CSR programs focused on three main initiatives — women, natural ecosystems and nurturing culture — with the aim to produce a positive impact on our society. In China, the company partnered with the China Women’s Development Foundation and launched the “Make Up Your Life” program, targeting care for women with breast and cervical cancer.

Shanghai is also an important city for Amorepacific. In 2004, the Amorepacific Beauty Campus Shanghai was launched. The campus is the hub of the company’s production, research and distribution in China.