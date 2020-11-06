Digital technology in the CIIE spotlight

Trade in services section at the China International Import Expo sees the launch of several products and services making their world or Chinese debuts.

Exhibitors in the trade in services section are launching new products and services at the third China International Import Expo.

Dun & Bradstreet's Data Blocks system



Dun & Bradstreet Data Blocks and Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud

Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business data and analytics, is taking part in the China International Import Expo as an exhibitor for the first time this year and with its Data Blocks, a modern data delivery tool, making its debut on the China market.

It will allow Chinese enterprises to access data and insights from the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud in a more flexible and efficient way to help them maximize business value from data, according to the company.

Andrew Wu, managing director of Dun & Bradstreet China, said: “With global data predicted to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025 and the increasing complexity of customer needs, enterprises are looking for seamless delivery of data to meet their business needs and drive digital transformation.”

Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting organizations, is introducing several new products and technologies at the expo, of which three are making their world debut and another three their Chinese debut.

Global premier asset D.Transformer, for instance, is a robotic arm that helps complete manual operations, allowing people to focus on higher-level work. It is also digitally enabled, so no longer needs a human-computer interface.

REAccess and Intelligent DOU are the other global premier assets introduced at the third CIIE.

REAccess enables enterprises and industry parks to select developing regions through data analytics technology. It allows industrial parks to become better positioned and attract suitable enterprises, and enables enterprises' efficient selection of suitable office sites and talent matching.

Deloitte Intelligent DOU leverages big data and AI technology to monitor the quality of financial reports by bond issuers and listed companies, which can help avoid potential risks and financial losses due to financial fraud.

In addition, the Deloitte Digital Factory first presented to the Chinese market comprehensively simulates the real-life application of intelligent scenarios in actual production, the company said, "demonstrating our forward-looking digital strategy, and innovative, practical capability in end-to-end digital supply chains."

SGS, a third-party testing and certification services provider, launched its blockchain traceability system during the CIIE.

The system empowers the company's omni-channel solution for the Chinese market to help its clients improve market compliance, product compliance, consumer recognition and service improvement, to make more overseas good products enter China smoothly, according to SGS.

"Based on the global application of blockchain traceability system, we can provide enterprises with omni-channel solutions for Chinese market, including product life cycle, product customization, quality assessment, compliance and post-market tracking, which help to enhance the competitiveness of overseas enterprises in China," said Zhang Xiaosong, director of light industrial products services at SGS China.

"At the same time, through blockchain technology and relying on high-quality traceability platform, the industrial chain can be empowered, making it easier for the diversified and characteristic products to be accepted by Chinese consumers and thus helping promote the 'dual circulation' of economy," Zhang said.