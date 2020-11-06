3M focused on health, life quality at CIIE

With a host of innovative personal health and anti-pandemic products, 3M returns to the import expo in search of fresh opportunities.

Ti Gong

Healthier life is the core of 3M’s exhibition at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) as China’s increasing demand for products that improve health and life quality is accelerated after the pandemic.

3M displays a series of brand-new personal health products, apart from its star anti-pandemic products for this year.

Highlights in 3M’s Exhibition

Some highlights of these products include a water purifier tailored to Chinese families, a new series of office supplies including electronic cleaning wipes, mouse pads with wrist rests, an adjustable laptop stand and others, which enable people to enjoy healthier lives and more efficient office work.



“In the post-epidemic era, awareness of health management becomes more prevalent, and the demand for healthy, green and safe products is on the rise,” said Wei Moline, president of 3M China.

Ti Gong

During the third quarter, demand for personal safety, home improvement, general cleaning, semiconductor, data center and biopharma filtration products remained strong for 3M, according to its latest third-quarter financial results. Sales of healthcare business reached US$2.2 billion, up 25.5 percent year on year.

Wei believes health awareness will be a long-term trend instead of a fad. The medical and healthcare demands of the public are gradually shifting to preventative and routine healthcare, and away from disease treatment.

“Many of the new products that we are launching, in particular areas like water purifiers, are ones that enable Chinese consumers to live healthier lives,” she added, “because China’s rising middle class is paying more attention to product safety, technologies and user experience.”

Since the beginning of the 21st century, China’s middle class has grown by significant margins. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, by 2013, some 420 million people, or 31 percent of the Chinese population, qualified as middle class.

Nearly 40 percent of the Chinese population was considered middle class as of 2017, based on the World Bank definition of middle class as those with daily spending between US$10 to US$50.

3M’s new water purifier does not need a plug-in pump drive. Tap water pressure alone delivers high flow of pure water, which is not affected by water temperature or air pressure, ensuring stable flow.

The new purifier uses PES membrane which is normally used in medical industry. As the pandemic enhanced people’s favor for science applied in life, Chinese people are showing increasing interest in such high-tech products.

According to the annual 3M State of Science Index (SOSI) survey conducted globally, China takes record high interest in science amid the global pandemic. These figures have grown by double-digits than before the pandemic.

3M believes the market here is very well-suited to its wide science and technology and innovation vision. That explains why 3M has been focused on finding ways to use its innovative technology and diverse products to bring better experiences, more convenience and healthier lives to the Chinese consumers.

Demand for water purifier is strong in China as more and more people here are beginning to care about water quality. In 2015, the Chinese government made water treatment a priority and launched the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, which sets water quality targets to be met by 2030.

“We are very optimistic about the development of this market in China,” Wei said.

Expectations for the third CIIE



3M participates in the expo for a third consecutive year as it considers the CIIE an important event to foster trade, connectivity and collaboration.



“The CIIE provides 3M opportunities to showcase our cutting-edge technology and innovative products to our potential customers from different industries and the wider public,” Wei said.

3M looks to platforms like the CIIE as a way to make connections with partners and potential customers. Over the past two CIIE, the company has benefited from having broadened its network, and gained insight to better understand and identify market trends.

“During the first two CIIE events, we demonstrated the latest technologies and debuted a number of new products. Since then, we have received very positive feedback from the market on the high-quality products we exhibited, which has prompted us to introduce more high-quality products and technologies to meet the needs of our customers and consumers here in China,” she said.

“What’s more, CIIE has helped us gain a better grasp on the local market needs, which allows us to foster collaboration and innovation that responds to the needs of Chinese customers with improved efficiency.”

Last year, 3M’s star exhibit, Thinsulate featherless insulation, attracted much attention. Thinsulate is a brand of synthetic fiber thermal insulation used in clothing. It’s made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles used as a down-alternative in clothing, while also being warm, washable and anti-bacterial.

“We received a great number of business inquiries and achieved double-digit growth in the domestic overall market this year,” Wei said.

This year, 3M displays anti-epidemic products and healthcare solutions to convey protection and prevention knowledge to the public and contribute to the betterment of public health.

“We hope to take full advantage of the opportunities of the CIIE to continue to expand business, boost cooperation, and familiarize more people with 3M’s diversified technology and products,” Wei said.

“This event is a testimony to China’s continued commitment to opening-up and quality development. We plan to continue to work and operate here.”