GlaxoSmithKline sees expo as platform for collaboration

GlaxoSmithKline said it sees more opportunities to expedite the introduction of new drugs in China, and regards the China International Import Expo a platform for closer collaboration.

Its shingles vaccine, which was presented at last year's expo, was officially launched in June this year. It has been made available in more than 30 cities, and the company is stepping up efforts to expand coverage.

“We have truly benefited from the speeding-up of new drug approvals, and we look forward to more product launches in the future," said Cecilia Qi, general manager of pharma and vaccines at GSK China.

Many of its research efforts are focused on immunology and cancer treatment, which are in urgent demand in China.

"We have not scaled back our resources to present and promote at the CIIE despite COVID-19 pandemic, and we also have fully leveraged digital facilities to connect with overseas speakers," she noted.

The company intends to focus on therapeutic areas that are driven by innovative products that cover both disease prevention and treatment.

