Konica Minolta is in the picture with new products

  19:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Konica Minolta launched a new business vision as well as intelligent workspace products at the China International Import Expo.
Konica Minolta launched a new business vision as well as intelligent workspace products at the China International Import Expo, meeting demands for digital transformation and healthy lifestyles during the epidemic.

The Japan-based tech firm launched “Imaging to the People” vision, and showcased a full line of products covering workspace office equipment, digital printing, Internet of Things innovation, color measurement and medical devices. They feature the latest technologies of artificial intelligence, IoT and cloud computing. The company also launched a digital workplace hub during the CIIE.

Highlights include a new color printer with touchless identification recognition for epidemic prevention, and a color sensing and evaluation system for car design.

The company also displayed specially designed products to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include digital radiography machines for fast and easy diagnosis, and a Mobotix monitor camera able to detect temperatures, which can be used at Metro stations and airports.

Global printing giants, including Konica Minolta, Canon and Epson, are all attending the CIIE event this year, targeting the booming Chinese market, industry insiders said.

Konica Minolta is in the picture with new products
Ti Gong

The company kicks off a digital workplace hub during the CIIE at its China debut.

Source: SHINE
