GSK Consumer Healthcare committed to improving lives

“In China, for China” is a key strategy for GSK Consumer Healthcare, which considers the ongoing China International Import Expo an important stage to demonstrate its commitment to the Chinese market.

The firm has brought the latest results of its innovation efforts, including around 70 products and four innovative tools for health management and self-testing, to the import expo in Shanghai. It is the second time GSK Consumer Healthcare has taken part in the grand event.

Susan Gu, general manager for the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong of GSK Consumer Healthcare, said that “China is one of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s most important markets, and we are committed to providing every Chinese consumer with innovative health solutions to help them improve their quality of life."



GSK has expanded its booth to 800 square meters this year at Hall 7.1, and are presenting key brands, including Centrum, Caltrate, Sensodyne, Voltaren, Fenbid, Flixonase, Contac NT and Bactroban, to showcase its portfolio in wellness, oral health, pain relief, respiratory and skin health.

Many of these innovative products have been created based on insights into Chinese consumers and with substantial investment in research and development.

For instance, Caltrate Men and Caltrate Women cater to the specific bone health needs of Chinese consumers, while the Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum tackles two issues at the same time — gum problems and dental sensitivity.