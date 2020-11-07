French dairy, agricultural product firms exhibit at CIIE

Biz / Company

Eight dairy enterprises and four doing business in fruits and vegetables have participated in a France-themed exhibition at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The exhibitors were organized by the Sino-French Agri-food Council (CAFC), with a 200-square-meter booth set up to display apples, kiwifruit, onions and various dairy products. Visitors can also experience making French pastry and tasting desserts.

"The exhibitors are all leading enterprises in France. Of the eight dairy enterprises, three are among the top 20 in the world," said Li Bei, chief representative of CAFC in China.

Among the dairy enterprises is Eurial-Agrial, which also participated in the 2nd CIIE last year. Frédéric Honoré-Spinler, chief of the company's China zone, said "Our sales this year is twice that of last year, and we hope to find more distributors and importers here."

Li said that, during the CIIE last year, CAFC set up a French cheese store called "La Crémerie" to help promote French cheese products enter Chinese market. Now the store holds industry training classes, as well as cheese introduction and tasting activities, for ordinary consumers to promote the exchanges of Chinese and French food.

"CIIE not only provides business opportunities for enterprises, but also promotes the collision of different cultures. Both China and France boast delicious food, and the combination of French food products and Chinese dietary traditions allows the beauty of food to be maximized," Li said.

The 3rd CIIE lasts from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
