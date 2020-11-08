Biz / Company

Optical innovations puts Olympus in the picture

Olympus has launched new optical devices used in medical and epidemic prevention products at the China International Import Expo.

The Japan-based optic company, attending the CIIE for the third time, uses tech innovations to achieve and contribute to the “Health China” strategy. 

It regards the Chinese market as “one of its most important strategic centers in the world.”

CIIE carries new expectations of global companies for the Chinese market, said Olympus, which has been in the Chinese market for nearly 50 years.

Olympus displays its latest optical innovations at its booth in Hall 8.1.

Of special interest is the new Visera Elite II machine used in the area of medical surgery. It has a wider field of view, better image restoration and super-high resolution close to 4K. 

The company also displayed professional medical microscopes and related image analysis tools, with functions of microscope hardware control and post-processing image analysis. It provides accurate and reliable analysis results, which can be integrate with the cloud systems of medical organizations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
