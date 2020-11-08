Biz / Company

Orion Food vies for slice of health foods pie

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:23 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Choco Pie maker Orion Food Co Ltd has brought new product lines including bottled water and nut bars to its debut at the China International Import Expo.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:23 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Orion Food vies for slice of health foods pie
Ti Gong

Orion Food Co Ltd's stand at the CIIE

Choco Pie maker Orion Food Co Ltd  has brought new product lines including bottled water and nut bars to its debut at the China International Import Expo.

"It's an important window to enhance our brand image, and expand footprint in the local market with a new portfolio," said Lee Kyu Hong, president of Orion Food Co Ltd.

The move to expand into a comprehensive food company comes at a time when health and wellness consciousness is at an all-time high.

"We want more consumers and industry counterparts to know about us not only as a snack company but also as a comprehensive food provider," he said. "We have decided to introduce more items through the following expos."

In the first ten months, sales volume in China was up 15 percent from last year thanks to more combo packages sold through e-commerce channels.

The company will continue to invest in biscuits and other health and wellness food categories.

"Introducing healthy food to the expo was an important driving force for us to set up a booth at the CIIE," he added.

The company intends to fully leverage local raw material source such as nuts to add new product lines.

It's already received some tentative requests from regional distributors and has decided to participate in upcoming expos.  

China is already the biggest market for the Korean company with more than half of sales. It  also plans to launch more snacks with natural fibres and fitness features.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     