Dole Asia Fresh upbeat about future of Chinese trade

Christian Wiegele, division president of Dole Asia Fresh, has spoken highly of the China International Import Expo and the potential of the Chinese market.
Christian Wiegele, division president of Dole Asia Fresh.

Christian Wiegele, division president of Dole Asia Fresh, has spoken highly of the China International Import Expo and the potential of the Chinese market.

He made the remarks during an online interview as part of a series of virtual talks at the expo with representatives unable to visit China due to COVID-19.

"Every year we learn and every year we improve," Wiegele said, in answer to why Dole participates in the CIIE. 

"The CIIE serves as a platform which brings together all our partners in the value chain, including suppliers, business and individual consumers, as well as government partners."

Despite global uncertainties in economies and trade, Dole's plan and confidence in further investing in China will not change, Wiegele said.

At this expo, with a new brand image and the concept of Dole Sunshine For All, the company brings 52 fruit and vegetable products from 13 countries, including sweet bananas from the Philippines, blueberries from Chile, and pears from Belgium.

Since its foundation in 1851, the company has become one of the world's best-known multinational groups which produces and markets high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables. It operates a wide range of businesses, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, canned fruits, juice, and snacks.

It entered the Chinese market in 1998 and headquartered in Shanghai. It has established modern processing and distribution centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Dongguan, Shenyang, Harbin, Xiamen, Xian, Qingdao, Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan and Kunming, mainly operating the process and sales of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The company has many industry partners in China covering major firms in various sales channels, and cooperates with popular tea brands, as well as building partnership with many well-known enterprises.

In one case, Dole and Shanghai Disney Resort jointly announced in June 2020 that the two parties had entered into a new multi-year resort alliance, which introduced Dole as the official fruit sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort.

The company has signed agreements to  participate in the next three CIIE events.

Christian Wiegele, division president of Dole Asia Fresh, briefs reporters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
