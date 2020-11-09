Biz / Company

UL certification helps firms expand overseas

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
Safety certification company signs five memorandums of understanding with Chinese companies including Haier and Haoling Vehicle Co at the ongoing CIIE. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0

Safety certification company UL signed five memorandums of understanding with Chinese companies at the CIIE to help them expand in the global market.

UL, a third-party testing and certification service provider, has around 20,000 clients in China. Some of the certificates issued at the CIIE event have been issued in China for the first time, according to UL.

UL has over 1,800 certificates on security and product standards. With certifications as regulatory requirements or industry standards, firms can expand rapidly in overseas markets.

Among the firms signing the memorandums were Haier and Haoling Vehicle Co, a Changzhou-based electronic bike maker.

The certification will help Haoling expand in the American market. It exports about 40,000 electronic bikes annually. During the pandemic, people are choosing green and safe transport methods such as bikes, said Liu Bin, Haoling’s chairman.

With certification in smart connection and information security, Haier can speed up business expansion overseas, the home appliance giant said.

Certification firms including UL, SGS and TUV are in Hall 8.2 as the Trade in Services zone at the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Haier
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     