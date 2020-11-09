UL certification helps firms expand overseas

Safety certification company signs five memorandums of understanding with Chinese companies including Haier and Haoling Vehicle Co at the ongoing CIIE.

Safety certification company UL signed five memorandums of understanding with Chinese companies at the CIIE to help them expand in the global market.

UL, a third-party testing and certification service provider, has around 20,000 clients in China. Some of the certificates issued at the CIIE event have been issued in China for the first time, according to UL.

UL has over 1,800 certificates on security and product standards. With certifications as regulatory requirements or industry standards, firms can expand rapidly in overseas markets.

Among the firms signing the memorandums were Haier and Haoling Vehicle Co, a Changzhou-based electronic bike maker.

The certification will help Haoling expand in the American market. It exports about 40,000 electronic bikes annually. During the pandemic, people are choosing green and safe transport methods such as bikes, said Liu Bin, Haoling’s chairman.

With certification in smart connection and information security, Haier can speed up business expansion overseas, the home appliance giant said.

Certification firms including UL, SGS and TUV are in Hall 8.2 as the Trade in Services zone at the CIIE.