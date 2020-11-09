MSD hails CIIE as major international event

Hailing CIIE as a major event at a time when the world is being ravaged by COVID-19, MSD looks to leverage the expo as an opportunity to express its commitment to China.

Ti Gong

Nearly every pharmaceutical company is racing against time to create a COVID-19 vaccine. For MSD, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the perfect occasion for the world’s leading biopharmaceutical firm to demonstrate its mission.

“We want to say that through sound scientific invention, we will overcome the threat of pandemics and other deadly diseases,” said Joseph Romanelli, president of MSD in China.

Hailing the expo as a major event for the Chinese government and participating companies at a time when the world is being ravaged by the virus, Romanelli is eager to make CIIE a grand stage to express MSD’s commitment to China.

“We highly value the significance of CIIE and its development,” he said. “Our goal is to continue improving the accessibility of healthcare so our life-saving medicines can reach more people. Moreover, MSD’s innovative research and development in medicines, vaccines, and digital healthcare solutions can contribute to the goals of Healthy China 2030.”



At this year’s expo, the Ebola vaccine, which was approved by the United States in late 2019, has made its Chinese debut, representing the achievements when science, innovation, and collaboration between the public and private sectors come together.

MSD has presented its ongoing projects, including two COVID vaccines and one antiviral candidate, in its 1,000-square-meter exhibition space. It has also exhibited major milestones and achievements in China, the company’s research pipeline and its contribution to improving the accessibility and affordability of medicine.

Besides the physical exhibition, MSD also continues digital journey by creating a virtual reality platform for people to visit anywhere and anytime.

2020 marks MSD’s second CIIE appearance. Last month, the company signed an agreement with the CIIE Bureau to exhibit at the expo for the next three years.

In recognition of MSD’s industry leadership, its efforts to fight epidemics, and its contributions to disease prevention and control, the company was designated as the lead organization of the Public Health and Epidemic Prevention Committee.

“MSD is committed to working with other multinational corporations and partners, strengthening interaction and sharing resources to support innovation and seizing the opportunities CIIE offers,” Romanelli said.

In the nearly three decades since MSD entered the Chinese market, it has launched over 40 innovative medicines and vaccines domestically for everything from cancer and diabetes to hepatitis C and HIV-AIDS, a demonstration of its capacity for tapping into global innovation to benefit people in China, its contribution to improving healthcare standards, accessibility and affordability, as well as its unwavering commitment to Healthy China 2030.