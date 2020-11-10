Biz / Company

World's largest NBA flagship store opens in China

The National Basketball Association announced that the world largest flagship store opened in China's south city of Guangzhou.
"The store is not just a place that sells shirts and shoes, it will be a platform for our fans to communicate with us," Tong Kaishen, vice president of NBA China said.

"The fans will instruct us to keep learning, keep creating and embracing local basketball culture," he added.

The Guangzhou store has upper and lower floors and a mezzanine, covering an area of 2,680 square meters. The first floor is the Nike Basketball Experience Store, and the mezzanine is a NBA collection souvenir exhibition area. The second floor features NBA series brands and products.

