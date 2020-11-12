Biz / Company

AirAsia's logistics company partners with Alibaba's Cainiao during Singles' Day shopping festival

Malaysia's AirAsia said Thursday that its logistics tech company Teleport had partnered with Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba, to deliver cross-border orders made on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall and Taobao during the Singles' Day shopping festival.

A cargo-only flight consisting of orders from Tmall departed from Shenzhen, China to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah of Malaysia on the biggest sale event of the year on November 11, also known as Singles' Day shopping festival.

The partnership will initially start from China's Shenzhen and Guangzhou to Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu, the main hub in East Malaysia. Through this partnership with Cainiao, Teleport will provide a end-to-end delivery experience in under 24 hours.

"Teleport having worked closely with Cainiao previously for chartered cargo-only flights, it only seems fitting to continue this as a long-term partnership to deliver parcels across China to East Malaysia. By tapping into Teleport's robust technology (API) integration between the two platforms and AirAsia's regional network, we can enable e-commerce delivery across Southeast Asia from multiple cities in China," said Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Teleport.

Kenny Wu, director for Tmall Export Line Haul Logistics at Cainiao said the establishment of a direct Malaysia-China e-commerce logistics service is a continued affirmation of the its investment into the region.

"With the rise in e-commerce and cross-border trade activities, delivery efficiency will become increasingly crucial for business success and the growth of economies," Wu said.

