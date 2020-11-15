Biz / Company

US delivery giant DoorDash unveils plans for IPO

AP
  23:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Delivery giant DoorDash is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries.
AP
  23:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
US delivery giant DoorDash unveils plans for IPO
Reuters

A delivery person for DoorDash rides his bike in the rain during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York.

Delivery giant DoorDash Inc is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company filed papers signaling its intent for initial public offering on Friday.

“Technology has changed consumer behavior and driven a wave of demand for convenience,” the company said in its prospectus. “Recent events have further accelerated these trends, pulling the future of e-commerce forward for businesses large and small.”

Its revenues reflect the explosion in demand for delivery. Last year, DoorDash generated US$885 million in revenue. During the first nine months of 2020, revenue more than doubled that to US$1.9 billion. It was already growing before the pandemic. In 2018 it brought in US$291 million in revenue.

But DoorDash has lost money each year since its founding and the firm warned potential investors the losses could continue as the company anticipates increasing expenses. It had a net loss of US$667 million in 2019 and US$149 million in the first nine months of 2020. The company did turn a profit of US$23 million in the second quarter this year, but followed that with a US$43-million loss in the third quarter.

DoorDash said it expects to spend substantial resources developing its platform, including “expanding our platform offerings, developing or acquiring new platform features and services, expanding into new markets and geographies, and increasing our sales and marketing efforts.”

DoorDash, which was founded in 2013 in Palo Alto, California, has more than 18 million customers and 1 million “dashers” who deliver food in the United States, Canada and Australia. It has more than 390,000 merchants in its network.

The announcement came a week after delivery companies scored a major victory in California, where voters passed Proposition 22, which allows app-based delivery companies to treat drivers as contractors instead of employees.

Source: AP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     