FinVolution posts 13 percent revenue growth

FinVolution Group, a Shanghai-based financial technology firm, posted 13 percent revenue growth in the third quarter, thanks to more high-quality customers and the recovery of the Chinese economy.



The New York-listed firm invested 93 million yuan (US$13.7 million) in the quarter, up 11.5 percent year on year and bringing total research investment past 1 billion yuan.

The company’s net profit was 596.9 million yuan in the quarter, equal with that a year ago. Revenue totaled 1.79 billion yuan during the three-month period.

"We are pleased to attract higher quality customers to report better-than-expected results,” said Zhang Feng, CEO of FinVolution. "As China gradually emerges from the aftermath of COVID-19, our loan business recovery has been gathering momentum."

The company’s cumulative registered user base reached 112.8 million by September.

