Merck launches innovation base construction

Company's 2,000-square-meter facility in Zhangjiang Science City will incubate high-quality innovation projects from startups, universities and research institutions.

Merck launched construction of its innovation base in Zhangjiang Science City in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday. The project is a cooperation between Merck China Innovation Hub in Shanghai and Shanghai Zhangjiang Group.

The 2,000-square-meter base is to incubate high-quality innovation projects from startups, universities and research institutions mainly in medicine and healthcare, life science and performance materials, accelerating their commercialization.

“Zhangjiang has so many quality research resources, especially in life science and artificial intelligence, which is the main reason for Merck to build its innovation base here,” said Sophie Sun, managing director of Merck China Innovation Hub.

“For those chosen projects, we will not only provide financial and research support but will cooperate with them to develop industrial application scenarios,” she added.

The base is due to open in March.

“It is the best era now to innovate in China as the innovation system is getting better and better here,” said Zhang Youchun, director of Merck China Innovation Hub.