Biz / Company

Antengene pulls in HK$2.64 billion from IPO

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:43 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
The Shanghai-based biotech startup intends to use the money to finance the commercial launch of new medicines in China and the Asia-Pacific region.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:43 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Antengene pulls in HK$2.64 billion from IPO
HelloRF

Shanghai-based biotech startup Antengene Corp has raised HK$2.64 billion (US$387.5 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

Shares opened up 8 percent at HK$19.7 in the morning on Friday. The company intends to use the proceeds to finance the commercial launch of new medicines in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

Shares closed at HK$18.28 on Friday, compared with an initial offering price at HK$18.08 per share.

A group of clinical-stage drug companies are rushing to launch new drugs to meet rising unmet patient demand for more effective drugs and alternative treatment.

Antengene founder and CEO Mei Jianming said in an interview in Shanghai that it expects the commercial launch of its first drug in Asia Pacific in late 2021 or early 2022.

"We will continue to look for promising drug candidates by external partners for license-in and will also fuel self-funded research projects that fit our business strategy and target," he added. 

Antengene attracted 10 cornerstone investors, which subscribed to shares worth approximately HK$1.39 billion. Early investors also include Bristol Myers Squibb, Celgene, Qiming Ventures and Boyu Capital.

The proceeds will also be used for expanding potential research projects and talent recruitment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     