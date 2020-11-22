China's top securities regulator approves 4 new IPOs

China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of four companies.

Companies including Shuhua Sports Co., Ltd., Chengdu Rainbow Appliance (Group) Shares Co., Ltd. and Sijin Intelligent Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.