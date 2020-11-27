Disabled podcasters earn a living online

Shanghai-based Ximalaya, an online radio platform, says more than 8,000 of its podcasters are people with disabilities and attracting millions of listeners.

New technology platforms and the booming digital economy have helped people with disabilities earn a living and even achieve their dreams, online radio platform Ximalaya said on Friday.

More than 8,000 have become podcasters, attracting a total of 800 million playing volumes on Ximalaya, the Shanghai-based firm said.

Ma Yinqing, a 26-year-old Shanghai woman who is visually impaired, started her audiobooks for children business on Ximalaya. Now she earns around a million yuan (US$152,000) a year and has a company with 20 employees.

“The online platform gives me another chance to choose my career and life. Otherwise, I probably have to do messaging work which I don’t like at all,” Ma said.

During the pandemic, the increase in online activity, for shopping and entertainment, fueled the growth of the digital economy and online platforms like Ximalaya.

In the first 10 months, Ximalaya’s online content consumption jumped 90 percent year on year. It has over 10 million podcasters including 8,000 disabled people, the company said.