Biz / Company

Yaoji Technology has eyes on new trend in selling

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  13:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
Yaoji Tech has turned its workshops in Anting Town into a short video livestreaming base.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  13:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0

A company has turned its workshops in Anting Town into a short video livestreaming base, making it the largest short video livestreaming service park in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Yaoji Technology, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, started the process in August. The 146,740-square-meter base provides space for short video shoots, live broadcasts, training, entrepreneurial incubation, commercial offices and talent apartments for the booming livestreaming industry.

Yaoji Technology was renamed from Yaoji Poker last year when its business expanded to include an Internet information service, computer software and hardware technology development.

Yaoji Poker was also involved in health, medical and online services.

Ding Jiayuan, executive president of Shanghai International Short Video Center based in the service park, said a workshop was renovated to make a “brand livestreaming hall.”

The base plans to set up large-scale studios to promote auto brands based in Jiading.

Livestreaming shopping is a near US$70 billion industry in China, attracting influencers who scour markets and malls for items to sell to live audiences via social media.

Livestreaming is changing the habits of consumers across the world. The industry has grown rapidly since 2016, when online giants Taobao and JD.com both launched livestreaming platforms.

This year, it could gross more than a trillion yuan (US$150 billion), according to a report by KPMG and AliResearch, an arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba.

That would more than double last year’s US$68 billion, said Shanghai-based iResearch.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     