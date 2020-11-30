Trade delegation's US$222 million procurement deals

Procurement deals signed by Jiading's trade delegation at the 3rd China International Import Expo amounted to US$222 million, according to the district's commerce commission.

Procurement deals signed by Jiading’s trade delegation at the 3rd China International Import Expo amounted to US$222 million, according to the district’s commerce commission. The items involved ranged from high-quality consumer goods to technical arrangements.

Amore Pacific, a South Korean cosmetics giant that invested 300 million yuan (US$45.72 million) in building a factory in Jiading in 2018, was taking part in the CIIE for the third time. The company displayed 600 items at the event and signed a number of trade deals.

Refire Technology Co, a leading supplier of hydrogen fuel cells in China that was founded in Jiading in 2015, signed a strategic agreement with companies in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Changshu in neighboring Jiangsu Province for the cultivation of a hydrogen fuel full industry chain. The project will integrate industrial by-product hydrogen production, hydrogen filling station construction and the application of hydrogen energy in heavy-duty trucks.

“This was Refire Technology’s CIIE debut. We hoped that the company could demonstrate its advanced fuel cell technology and its various application scenarios, seek more hydrogen fuel-related cooperation globally and build the company into an international competitor through the CIIE,” said Lin Qi, the company’s CEO.

At least 10 Jiading companies took part in this year’s CIIE from sectors that included automobiles and food.

Volvo, which built its 200,000-square-meter Asia-Pacific headquarters in the Jiading Industrial Zone in March last year, displayed its XC90, V60 and V90 Cross Country models at its 400-square-meter exhibition booth. Its XC90 T8, a model equipped with an autopilot data acquisition system, was also showcased at the expo.

Volvo’s development in China has soared since its first participation in the 2018 expo with sales in China and internationally last year surpassing 150,000 and 700,000 respectively.