Credit electronic certificate system on trial

Trials have begun on Jiading's credit electronic certificate system. Corporates with qualified credit can enjoy public services by showing their certificates.

Trials have begun on Jiading’s credit electronic certificate system. Corporates with qualified credit can enjoy a number of public services by showing their public credit electronic certificates.

The measure is to further optimize the business environment and empower high-quality development with the establishment of a credit system.

Four high-credit enterprises obtained the first batch of certificates in the district last month.

The certificate displays the credit rating of the corporate. The rating is defined afterscientific information processing and credit evaluation on the basis of the information collection and both positive and negative information are included.

“Through setting strict participation criteria and big data empowerment, we have divided corporate credit ratings into five levels,” said an official at the district’s development and reform commission.

“For example, enterprises with A+ should have no record of negative public credit records within five years. The enterprises should be included in the national credit incentive enterprises or in the city- and district-level key support lists,” the official said.

After the public credit electronic certificate is granted, high-credit enterprises will first experience the credit dividend in the field of government services.

Enterprises with high credit ratings can enjoy green channels and more convenient services.

The certificates will also serve as an important basis in the fields of industry supervision, policy support and evaluation of excellence.

Jiading is also active in guiding financial institutions, social organizations and industry associations to apply the electric certificates in various economic activities to enhance the effectiveness of credit-based economic and social development.

At present, more than 160,000 corporates in Jiading can check their own public credit electronic certificates and public credit rating on the Jiading government website of the Shanghai one-stop government service portal and Suishenban app.

Recently, Jiading has taken social credit system as an important means to deepen reform and innovate management and has continuously expanded the areas of credit applications.