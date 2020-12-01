Biz / Company

Sam's Club eyes major expansion in China

Ding Yining
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Walmart's membership-only warehouse retailer says it wants to expand in China with up to 45 stores operational or under construction by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
Ti Gong

Sam's Club has 3 million subscribers in China. 



Sam’s Club, Walmart’s membership-only warehouse retailer, says it wants to expand in China with up to 45 stores operational or under construction by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Andrew Miles, president of Sam’s Club China, said: "As shoppers become more open and willing to shop online, we will also grow with that trend.” 

The retailer has 3 million subscribers, with 40 percent of them shopping at both online sites and physical stores. 

Membership costing 260 yuan (US$39) per year is also eligible for its smartphone app and flagship store on JD as well. 

By the end of this year, Sam’s Club will have 31 stores with half a dozen new openings scheduled over the next 12 months. 

Its one-hour delivery service was rolled out at all physical stores nationwide earlier this year after a trial operation in 2017. 

Miles said a flagship outlet will open in Shanghai next year. 

Out of the 4,000-plus items available for its shoppers in China, some 700 private label products contribute to nearly a third of total sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Top
     