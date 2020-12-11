Oppo's new smartphones focus on photography and video production

Company's latest flagship models produced with support from popular video applications as more of its customers are taking photographs and posting video online.

Ti Gong

Oppo, the No. 3 smartphone brand in China, launched new flagship models focusing on photography and video production after technical cooperation with popular video applications Douyin and Kuaishou, the company said on Friday.

The new Reno 5 models feature a “full-dimensional” portrait video system for the first time, with AI technologies it said that would produce pictures and video that are stable and rich in texture even in low light conditions.

They are the company’s third generation of smartphones focusing on video to cater for more consumers creating video to be posted on social media.

The Reno 5 models, which cost from 2,699 yuan (US$397), go on sale on December 18.

Oppo also launched new watches, headphones and TVs design in conjunction with the Palace Museum.

The company said previously that it plans to invest 50 billion yuan over the next three years on technology research and expansion in the Internet of Things, to help it diversify its business.