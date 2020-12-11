Biz / Company

Oppo's new smartphones focus on photography and video production

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
Company's latest flagship models produced with support from popular video applications as more of its customers are taking photographs and posting video online.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
Oppos new smartphones focus on photography and video production
Ti Gong

An Oppo TV with screen wallpaper designed by the company and the Palace Museum.

Oppo, the No. 3 smartphone brand in China, launched new flagship models focusing on photography and video production after technical cooperation with popular video applications Douyin and Kuaishou, the company said on Friday.

The new Reno 5 models feature a “full-dimensional” portrait video system for the first time, with AI technologies it said that would produce pictures and video that are stable and rich in texture even in low light conditions.

They are the company’s third generation of smartphones focusing on video to cater for more consumers creating video to be posted on social media.

The Reno 5 models, which cost from 2,699 yuan (US$397), go on sale on December 18.

Oppo also launched new watches, headphones and TVs design in conjunction with the Palace Museum.

The company said previously that it plans to invest 50 billion yuan over the next three years on technology research and expansion in the Internet of Things, to help it diversify its business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Kuaishou
TikTok
Oppo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     