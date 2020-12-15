Microsoft to continue to expand in China

Head of Microsoft China says the company is optimistic about the Chinese market and is seeking to recruit an additional 1,500 people in the country next year.

Microsoft Corp has confidence in the “resilient growth” of the Chinese economy and market during the pandemic and is seeking business expansion and opportunities in digital transformation and various online and cloud services, the head of Microsoft China said in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The company will continue expanding and investing in China and plans to recruit an additional 1,500 people in the country next year, said Alain Crozier, Microsoft China chairman and CEO.

China will be the only major economy to grow in 2020, he said, with a high growth rate of GDP in 2021 certain with robust foreign investment and “resilient growth” engines in the long term. Multinationals including Microsoft have an optimistic outlook of the Chinese market, Crozier said.

Specific opportunities for Microsoft included hybrid workplaces, redefined customer engagement, digital products and services, and the Internet of Things and robotic process automation, where the company can contribute AI and cloud tools and services.