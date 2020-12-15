Biz / Company

Microsoft to continue to expand in China

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Head of Microsoft China says the company is optimistic about the Chinese market and is seeking to recruit an additional 1,500 people in the country next year. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0

Microsoft Corp has confidence in the “resilient growth” of the Chinese economy and market during the pandemic and is seeking business expansion and opportunities in digital transformation and various online and cloud services, the head of Microsoft China said in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The company will continue expanding and investing in China and plans to recruit an additional 1,500 people in the country next year, said Alain Crozier, Microsoft China chairman and CEO.

China will be the only major economy to grow in 2020, he said, with a high growth rate of GDP in 2021 certain with robust foreign investment and “resilient growth” engines in the long term. Multinationals including Microsoft have an optimistic outlook of the Chinese market, Crozier said. 

Specific opportunities for Microsoft included hybrid workplaces, redefined customer engagement, digital products and services, and the Internet of Things and robotic process automation, where the company can contribute AI and cloud tools and services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Microsoft
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     