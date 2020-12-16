Oppo launches its corporate business mall

Firm says new mall will support corporate customers' online purchases and customized demand for smart products, helping enterprise clients reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Oppo has launched a corporate business mall as its latest service for enterprise clients, allowing them to buy smartphones and customized special services, the company said on Wednesday.

The mall supports corporate customers' online purchases and customized demand for smart products. It will help enterprise clients reduce costs and increase efficiency, Oppo said.

The mall can ship products within one working day, offer after-sales services at 900 outlets nationwide and customized services in interface design and system upgrades, according to Oppo.

The move is a reflection of the fiercely competitive market in China which forces vendors to diversify their business, according to industry insiders.

Oppo, the No. 3 smartphone vendor in China, has already launched various products besides smartphones, such as watches, TVs and headphones.