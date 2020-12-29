Stone park providing a home for talented artists

Biz / Company

Yu Hong
Yu Hong
Located in the Stone Culture Industrial Park, the Huatai Top Art Community is dedicated to providing artists with a long-term and stable space for art creation and exhibition.
Chinese Expressionist Art exhibition raised its curtain at Huatai Top Art Community, having attracted hundreds of artists, critics and professor and students from colleges.

Located in the Stone Culture Industrial Park of DHGE Group, the art community is dedicated to providing artists with a long-term and stable space for art creation, living, exhibition and communication.

The industrial park has brought together more than 1,000 stone varieties and nearly 500 stone enterprises around the world, making it one of the most influential stone distribution platforms in China.

“Artists attract more people to the community with their own influence and works, which can add popularity to the community and raise the price of stone material,” said park official Wu Shu.

As a result, DHGE Group has launched a support program in the community for young artists, providing them with a stable space and professional services to support their development.

Liang Jingda was one of the first artists to move in after it was founded in June 2019. Today, Liang’s 150-square-meter studio is filled with his work. 

“Here, I can find more inspiration and creative ideas.” he said.

Yi Ling, once the head of Beijing Yuanmingyuan Painter Village, moved in in April. He has cycled around the country to investigate folk art and created a giant mural for Maastricht International Airport in the Netherlands.

At present, more than 10,000 square meters of the Huatai Top Art Community Phase I studio has been offered to over 40 artists. The second phase will be built to meet the demands of more artists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
