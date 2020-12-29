Biz / Company

Novartis digs in to protect biodiversity in Sichuan Province

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Novartis China's biodiversity project was among dozens of winners of the Excellence Awards for Sustainability 2020 given out by Shanghai Daily earlier this month.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Novartis digs in to protect biodiversity in Sichuan Province

Novartis China’s Southwest Sichuan Forestry Carbon, Community and Biodiversity Project. 

Novartis China’s Southwest Sichuan Forestry Carbon, Community and Biodiversity Project was among dozens of winners of the Excellence Awards for Sustainability 2020 given out by Shanghai Daily earlier this month.

The forestry project is located in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwestern Sichuan Province.

Giant pandas and other rare and endangered species are the main protection targets in these biodiversity hotspots.

Officially launched in 2010, the project has planted 21 million saplings on more than 4,000 hectares of highlands across five Liangshan Yi counties and districts. It has also been praised for its contributions to the city’s green development and efforts to alleviate poverty in China.

The project was jointly designed by the Sichuan Institute of Forest Inventory and Planning and the Beijing Shanshui Conservation Center, with support from the Sichuan Forestry and Grassland Bureau, the Nature Conservancy China, the Sichuan Daduhe Forestation Bureau, the Sichuan Liangshan Prefecture Forestry Bureau, as well as local governments and communities.

Since it launched in 2010 and sapling planting commenced in 2011, the project has paired local residents with natural preservation initiatives.

It has developed multi-benefit afforestation and reforestation carbon sequestration projects, promoted carbon absorption, enhanced biodiversity conservation and other environmental benefits, promoted rural community development and improved the capacity of surrounding nature reserves to adapt to climate change.

Local stakeholders and Novartis’ expertise in the forestation and carbon sequestration sectors have been leveraged in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, where soil erosion is a major issue due to logging in the 1950s and 1960s.

“At Novartis, minimizing our environmental footprint is an integral part of our corporate responsibility,” said Chen Xiaojing, vice president of Novartis Group (China). “Our carbon-sink forestry project in Sichuan represents part of our efforts in fulfilling such a responsibility and a long-term investment for communities and the nature around them, with multiple environmental and social benefits.”

Based on previous experience from similar projects carried out in Argentina and Mali in Western Africa, Novartis designed the project to link natural environment improvement with the wellbeing of local communities.

The restoration of forest ecosystems after the implementation of the project can also enhance the ability of local ecosystems and communities to adapt to climate change, enhance the connectivity of key habitat ecosystems and construct a corridor for species exchanges.

The project provides afforestation and conservation opportunities to local communities, increases the incomes of people in poor local communities, strengthens people’s seedling cultivation skills, afforestation technology and forest management, and improves local people’s awareness of protecting the environment.

Forest conservation over the next 30 years will multiply these benefits.

Novartis digs in to protect biodiversity in Sichuan Province
Ti Gong

A local resident in Liangshan Prefecture serving as the forestation protection staff performs regular checks on the status of new plantations and identifies possible fire risks and wild animals.

Nearly 80 local residents serve as forestation protection staff to perform regular checks on the status of new plantations and identify possible fire risks and wild animals.

The conflict between grazing and forestation was solved by setting up a buffer area and fencing so seedlings would be protected from animals in local ranches. When trees reach a certain height, the fencing is removed so the area can be used for grazing to ensure local herders’ economic wellbeing.

“It’s essential to build a long-term scheme by implementing environmental protection ideas, raising awareness and harnessing relevant techniques of the local community instead of just providing economic subsidies,” said Deputy Director of the Sichuan Daduhe Forestation Bureau Su Xianwen.

In 2013, the project was successfully registered as a Clean Development Mechanism project under the United Nation’s Framework Convention on Climate Change. It also received the leading standard certificate of the Climate, Community & Biodiversity Alliance.

Novartis digs in to protect biodiversity in Sichuan Province
Ti Gong

Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwestern Sichuan Province

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Novartis
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     