Biz / Company

Zhihu spending billions to expand services

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
Zhihu, an online question-and-answer website, plans to invest billions of yuan to boost paid knowledge-sharing services and develop more video content.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0

Zhihu, an online question-and-answer website, plans to invest billions of yuan to support content providers, company officials said on Thursday.

The investment is expected to help Zhihu boost paid knowledge-sharing services and develop more video content.

"Content contributors deserve more," said Zhou Yuan, Zhihu’s founder and chief executive officer. "The company plans to build a new ecosystem to support them with this investment."

Founded in 2011, Zhihu has about 240 million answers to 44 million questions with 20 million new items created every day. They include various subjects like “how to choose an OLED TV” and “how to fall asleep quickly."

The company has 2.5 million paid users for lectures and columns created by professionals and key opinion leaders.

It plans to expand video content services this year.

Compared with free mini videos offered by Douyin and Kuaishou, longer informational videos are projected to boom in China, generating income for creators and websites like Zhihu and Bilibili.

"Middle-class people in big Chinese cities are willing to pay for this type of video content," said Liu Zhijing, Internet and media analyst at UBS.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Kuaishou
TikTok
UBS
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     