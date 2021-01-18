Biz / Company

China's largest cargo airline expands fleet to 63

SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, has expanded its all-cargo freighter fleet to 63 aircraft, the airline announced on Monday.
SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, has expanded its all-cargo freighter fleet to 63 aircraft, the airline announced on Monday.

A newly converted B767-300F all-cargo freighter joined the fleet on Monday, said SF Airlines. It is the second addition to the fleet in 2021.

It is also the fleet's ninth B767-300F freighter. It will be flown on routes linking regional air hubs to serve the upcoming Spring Festival express delivery peak.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express. It has been continuously improving its fleet composition, which serves short, medium and long-haul operations.

SF Airlines has expanded its global network to 77 destinations at home and abroad, reaching Asia, Europe and North America.

China's international air cargo transport capacity has been sustained by the effective green channel measures adopted during the pandemic period. The sector has contributed to the transport of vital supplies and the stability of global supply chains.

