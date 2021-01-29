Biz / Company

Japanese retailer continues expanding on the Chinese mainland

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Japanese retailer Muji will continue adding or renovating 30 to 50 stores on the Chinese mainland every year.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Shot by Ding Yining.

Japanese retailer Muji will continue adding or renovating 30 to 50 stores on the Chinese mainland every year.

The Japanese household goods company's second flagship store in the city opens on Friday in Yangpu District's Wujiaochang neighborhood, the first local store to offer home decoration services.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Muji's second flagship store in the city opens on Friday in Yangpu District's Wujiaochang neighborhood,

    SHINE

Its expansion plan includes a supermarket/restaurant all in one.

Muji's latest opening in Umax Plaza offers home decorations with the company's signature minimalist design style in a 108-square-meter model room located on the second floor. 

The home decoration services, costing 3,599 yuan (US$529) per square meter, include interior design, construction work and storage space.

The home decoration service was first introduced in China in late 2019 in Muji's Qingdao store.

The store's exclusive merchandise includes home items with Shanghai-specific design patterns and Shanghai-style dim sum such as stuffed sticky rice balls and glutinous rice pudding.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     