Japanese retailer continues expanding on the Chinese mainland

Japanese retailer Muji will continue adding or renovating 30 to 50 stores on the Chinese mainland every year.



The Japanese household goods company's second flagship store in the city opens on Friday in Yangpu District's Wujiaochang neighborhood, the first local store to offer home decoration services.



Its expansion plan includes a supermarket/restaurant all in one.



Muji's latest opening in Umax Plaza offers home decorations with the company's signature minimalist design style in a 108-square-meter model room located on the second floor.

The home decoration services, costing 3,599 yuan (US$529) per square meter, include interior design, construction work and storage space.

The home decoration service was first introduced in China in late 2019 in Muji's Qingdao store.



The store's exclusive merchandise includes home items with Shanghai-specific design patterns and Shanghai-style dim sum such as stuffed sticky rice balls and glutinous rice pudding.

